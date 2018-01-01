Easy alerts, dashboards and triggers

Desole stores all data on S3, where you can easily query it using AWS Athena. It integrates with AWS CloudWatch where you can set up flexible alerts, (including e-mail and SMS notifications for unexpected error patterns). It can also send events to ElasticSearch for quick querying and full text search, and AWS Pinpoint where you can use nice visual charts and dashboards out of the box, and integrate error events into your customer communication flows. Desole is also easy to extend using custom triggers and processing.